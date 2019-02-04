Chinese sports equipment supplier 729 have won the bid to become the ball sponsor for the 2019-2020 International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Para Tour and Continental Championships.

This will be the first time that the Para Table Tennis Tour will have a ball sponsor and the first time that 729 will enter into partnership with the ITTF.

The partnership will provide a consistent, state-of-the-art ball for around 20 events on the annual Para Tour, including Factor 40 and Factor 20 events.

The ball will also feature at the upcoming ITTF Para Continental Championships.

"Having a common ball for all Para Table Tennis events was a recurring request from athletes and coaches in recent years," Pablo Pérez, the ITTF Para table tennis manager, said.

"Thanks to the work of the ITTF Marketing department and to 729, para tournaments will be able to reach a higher level of quality."

The ITTF Para Tour is held in Europe, Asia, Pan America and Africa, with the season due to begin at the Lignano Open from March 14 to 16.

It is scheduled to end with the Copa Costa Rica from December 12 until 14.

The new ball will be used at this year's Continental Championships in Europe, Oceania, Asia and Africa ©ITTF

The new ball will also feature at the four Continental Championships taking place this year.

The Oceania competition is set to place in Darwin from May 1 to 4.

Alexandria in Egypt will host the African event from June 26 to 28.

The Asian Para Championships are due to take place from July 23 to 27 in Taichung City in Taiwan.

The European Championships are scheduled to take place in Helsingborg in September from September 16 to 21.

The ITTF Para Table Tennis programme is constantly growing, with 1,260 active players worldwide representing 91 National Associations.

"We are very happy that 729 recognises just how inspirational Para Table Tennis athletes are, and so we welcome them on board to help the continued growth of the sport," Kimberly Koh, ITTF head of sponsorship, said.

"With a base of more than one thousand internationally active players worldwide, this partnership will be beneficial for all parties."

