Minsk 2019 claim that all sport facilities for this year's European Games in the Belarusian capital have been completed and are ready.

A total of 12 venues are set to be used during the Games, including the refurbished Dinamo Stadium, which will host the Opening and Closing ceremonies, as well as the athletics events.

"All sports facilities are ready," Minsk 2019 spokesman Alexei Bogdanovich told a press conference, according to the country's official state news agency Belarusian Telegraph Agency (BelTA).

"Minsk is a convenient platform for the Second European Games, since major international competitions have already taken place in the capital of Belarus.

"Representatives of the European Olympic Committees were pleasantly surprised that the facilities long before the start of the Games are in a high degree of readiness."

The Minsk Arena will host the gymnastics and track cycling, the judo and karate will be held at the Chizhovka Arena, while the Sports Palace will hold the wrestling and sambo events.

The Sports Palace will host the wrestling and sambo events at the Minsk 2019 European Games ©Minsk 2019

Minsk is scheduled to host the European Games from June 21 to 30, with 4,000 athletes from more than 50 countries expected to compete in 15 sports.

A total of 10 of these sports of these will offer some sort of qualification for next year's Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Bogdanovich also announced that four fan zones will operate in Minsk during the Games.

The main zone will be near the Sports Palace and will include catering areas, merchandise and a craft fair.

The others will be near the Minsk Arena, the Chizhovka Arena and the Dinamo Stadium, and will sell Belarusian cuisine and souvenirs.