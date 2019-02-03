New Zealand moved to the top of the overall men's standings with a comfortable victory over the United States in the final of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series event in Sydney.

The All Blacks Sevens earned a ruthless 21-5 win against the US at the Spotless Stadium to claim their second series triumph of the season.

New Zealand also won the women's event as the Black Ferns Sevens thrashed hosts and defending champions Australia 34-10.

New Zealand's men were in commanding form throughout the knockout stages today, dispatching France 28-5 in the quarter-finals.

They then defeated Olympic champions Fiji 36-14 in a thrilling semi-final to set up a meeting with the US.

Regan Ware scored the opening try for New Zealand before Sam Dickson doubled the lead on the stroke of half-time.

Danny Barrett added another for the dominant All Blacks Sevens to all-but seal victory, with Brett Thompson scoring a late try to give the US a small glimmer of hope.

New Zealand comfortably held on to take the overall lead, though,and condemn the US, level on points in second place on the standings, to their fourth consecutive cup final defeat.

New Zealand, winners of the season-opener in Dubai, and the US now have a total of 76, with the All Blacks Sevens top by virtue of their two series wins so far.

Fiji, who lost the bronze medal match 19-17 to England, are third on 72 points.

"It’s awesome and takes us one step closer to our goal which is to win the world series," said New Zealand captain Sione Molia.

"It was a really tough battle against a really tough USA team.

"We stuck to what we knew best and just executed it."

In the women's tournament, New Zealand sealed their sixth straight series victory after they eased past arch-rivals Australia in the final.

New Zealand ran in six tries in a clinical display, with Michaela Blyde top scoring with three.

Stacey Waaka chipped in with two, while Shakira Baker also went over in a free-scoring New Zealand performance.

New Zealand proved too strong for the US in the semi-finals, recording a 29-5 win to book a place in the final.

Australia, seeking to defend their Sydney Sevens crown, overcame Ireland 24-12.

New Zealand have a 12-point lead over the US in the race for the overall crown as they occupy top spot on 60.