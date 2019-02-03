Belgium's men fought back to beat Australia as the top two teams in the world clashed in the International Hockey Federation Pro League in Melbourne.

World Cup holders Belgium fell a goal behind to the host nation but rallied and claimed a 4-1 victory at Melbourne’s State Hockey and Netball Centre.

Belgium's women also earned an impressive win as they edged Australia 2-1.

Australia, hoping to bounce back from their shootout defeat to The Netherlands in the men's league yesterday, made the perfect start against the world's number one side as Daniel Beale scored in the opening minute.

Sebastien Dockier restored parity for the Belgian side - who had played matches in Spain, Argentina and New Zealand before arriving in Melbourne - towards the end of the first period.

Alexander Hendrickx converted a penalty corner to put Belgium in front in the second stanza as the soaring temperatures began to take their toll on both sets of players.

Belgium's women claimed an impressive victory over Australia ©Getty Images

Dockier then scored his second of the game to give his team breathing space and Tanguy Cosyns put the result of the match beyond any doubt with Belgium's fourth.

The women's match between Australia and Belgium got off to a tense start as both sides attempted to stamp their authority on the contest.

Following a goalless first-half, the game sparked into life after the restart as Michelle Struijk finished off a well-worked penalty corner to edge Belgium in front.

Belgium doubled their advantage early in the fourth quarter thanks to a fierce backhand strike from Louise Versavel.

Brooke Peris pulled a goal back for Australia but they were unable to find an equaliser as Belgium held on.

"It’s really nice, the first time we have ever beaten Australia in an official game, so I’m very proud of team," said Belgium captain Barbara Nelen.

"We fought really hard to get these points so I’m super happy.

"To get three points against them, for us it is a huge performance."