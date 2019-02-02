The International Cycling Union (UCI) Management Committee have adopted a series of measures regarding the development of cyclo-cross.

The UCI Management Committee met over two days in the Danish city of Middelfart before the UCI 2019 UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships currently taking place in Bogense.

During the meetings, the Committee awarded the 2022 UCI Cyclo-Cross World Championships to Fayetteville in Arkansas and the 2023 UCI Cyclo-Cross World Championships to Hoogerheide in The Netherlands.

With Dübendorf in Switzerland holding the event in 2020 and Ostend in Belgium hosting in 2021, the next four host cities of the competition has been established.

The 2019-2020 UCI International Cyclo-cross Calendar was also approved, with Iowa City in the United States due to host the season opener on September 14.

WHOA. THIS IS HUGE! Fayetteville is hosting the Cyclo-Cross World Championships January 29-30, 2022! Let's get ready to be the hosts with the mosts! #cyclocross@Fayetteville22 UCI Cyclo-cross World Championship Fayettevil... https://t.co/J2MDhd6ybR pic.twitter.com/O8gyTDAb0g — CityofFayettevilleAR (@FYVgov) February 1, 2019

Hoogerheide-Provincie Noord-Brabant in The Netherlands is scheduled to stage the closing event on January 26.

A number of initiatives supporting women in cyclo-cross have also been announced.

From next season, National Federations may add a women's junior category to their national championships, with the athletes in question receiving the same number of UCI points as their male counterparts.

As of the 2020-2021 season, it will be possible to add women's junior events to the UCI international calendar and at Continental Championships, and women's elite World Cup races will last 50 minutes, the same amount of time as men's under-23 races.

From the 2021-2022 season, it will be compulsory for events on the UCI international calendar and national championships to include a women's junior race, while races for women aged 19 and above will last 50 minutes in all events.

The UCI will require all cyclo-cross teams to register with a minimum of three riders, including at least one woman and one man, to ensure diversity.

The position of UCI Women’s WorldTour Technical Adviser has also been created in order to improve the safety of the UCI Women’s WorldTour.

"With the introduction of a new women’s junior category at all levels of our calendar between now and 2021-2022, we are continuing to develop cyclo-cross," said UCI President David Lappartient.

"We are also delighted to see the return of our Worlds to the USA in 2022, which comes as confirmation of the inter national expansion of cyclo-cross and points to the growing interest among organisers in a discipline that offers significant development opportunities."

Away from cyclo-cross, the Management Committee discussed the renewal and expansion of the video referee in 2019.

It has already been used at three Grands Tours, five Monuments and the UCI Road World Championships in 2018, and is set to be extended to 11 additional one-day races.

The progress made in the fight against technological fraud was also noted, with 15,756 checks carried out this year with the aid of magnetic scanning tablets and 647 made with the assistance of X-rays.

Moving on to the mountain bike discipline, it was agreed that the inaugural UCI E‐Mountain Bike World Championships would be held during the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in Mont‐Sainte‐Anne, Canada, on August 28 this year.

The competition is scheduled to be held on a 7.3km cross‐country course.

Three snow bike events have been organised following its inclusion in UCI regulations, all in France.

These will take place in Châtel on February 7 and 8, Vars-Hautes‐Alpes on March 14 and Isola 2000 on April 20 and 21.

UCI President David Lappartient thanked the Management Committee for its support for a number of key initiatives that are "vital" to the future of cycling ©Getty Images

The success of the BMX Freestyle Park World Cup competitions and the UCI BMX Freestyle Park World Championships were noted.

The UCI have since decided to restrict the number of participants in these competitions to guarantee that the best riders take part.

To do this they will introduce a minimum number of UCI points to be able to compete in events at the UCI BMX Freestyle Park World Cup and will create a quota system for the UCI BMX Freestyle Park World Championships.

Finally, the Management Committee awarded a number of events to host cities.

The 2020 UCI Indoor Cycling World Championships will be held in Stuttgart, Germany, while the 2021 UCI Junior Track Cycling World Championships will take place in Tel Aviv.

Cascais in Portugal will host the 2021 UCI Para-cycling Road World Championships.

Much of the measures approved by the UCI Management Committee support Agenda 2022, the UCI's four-year strategic roadmap.

"I’d like to thank the Management Committee for its support for a number of key initiatives, including the establishment of the event appeal working group, which is vital to the future of our sport," Lappartient said.

"I am also delighted that we have awarded our World Championships to countries such as Israel and Portugal.

"This will allow us to further grow cycling’s audience worldwide."