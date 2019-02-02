Cali in Colombia, Monterrey in Mexico and Santa Ana in El Salvador have applied to host the inaugural Junior Pan American Games in 2021.

The three cities submitted their bids to the Panam Sports Headquarters in Mexico City in time for the deadline of January 31.

An evaluation phase will take place throughout February and March, with the winning city due to be announced at the Panam Sports Executive Committee Meeting on March 27 and 28 in Costa Rica.

"I think this is wonderful news," said Panam Sports President Neven Ilic.

"These are three prestigious cities full of tradition in sport.

"I firmly believe, as I have always said, that this will be a milestone project for the development of sport in the Americas, especially for new generations.

"We are now in an intricate and detailed research process for each of these cities, so we can make sure that our athletes in 2021 have the best experience."

The Junior Pan American Games will be for athletes aged between 18 and 21.

In an attempt to provide young athletes with more opportunities to qualify for high-level international competitions, the winner of each discipline will automatically earn a place at the 2023 Pan American Games in Santiago.

Panam Sports believe the event would cost between $20 million (£15 million/€17 million) to $30 million (£23 million/€25 million) for the host city, roughly a tenth of the cost of the Pan American Games.

To keep costs down, the host city would use facilities that are already in place and the organisers would fund 50 flight tickets for each of the competing nations.

The Junior Pan American Games will be for athletes between 18 and 21 and will give winners the chance to qualify for the Pan American Games in 2023 ©Panam Sports

The President of each country's bidding Olympic Committee has explained the reason behind their city's bid.

"It’s important for our country to have Cali’s aspirations to host the Junior Pan American Games," said Colombian Olympic Committee President Baltazar Medina.

"An important factor for Colombia’s development has undoubtedly been the possibility of having the chance of hosting important multisport events such as the Bolivarian Games and Central American and Caribbean Games.

"This is the reason why we have applied to host these Games.

"With all due respect to other countries also aspiring to win the bid, we believe our application will be the favorite of the Executive Committee in their decision-making process."

Mexican Olympic Committee President Carlos Padilla claimed Monterrey's proven record of hosting major events made it ideal.

"The city of Monterrey has always stood out for the great development it has not only in the city itself, but also the sports development which is more prominent every day," he said.

"We count on first-class infrastructure and this is where the Pan American and Olympic level athletes get their training.

"I believe Monterrey will be a formidable city to host the first ever Junior Pan American Games in 2021.

"We are ready and we will do what we must to take the corresponding action."

The El Salvador Olympic Committee (ESNOC) recently hosted a four-day sports management course, which provided training to officials, coaches and volunteers, to prepare for the country's bid for the Games.

"This is a vision of a city accompanied by the sporting dream of the youth," Eduardo Palomo, President of the Olympic Committee of El Salvador, said.

"It would be an honour to receive Panam Sports and all of the youth of the Americas in this city which is my hometown.

"Sharing the venues in which I grew up training in, the lake in which I rowed, and the mountains that are covered with coffee that have provided opportunity and prosperity to many generations, as well as provided the world with the best coffee.

"We await the youth of Panam Sports to share sport with one of the most beautiful cities in the Americas, one that’s full of hospitality and heroism and dreams of welcoming these athletes."