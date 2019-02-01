Ryoyu Kobayashi’s comparative drop off in form continued today as the Japanese overall World Cup leader finished 14th on day one of the International Ski Federation Ski Jumping World Cup in Oberstdorf in Germany.

The 22-year-old Four Hills champion is comfortably atop the World Cup standings at the moment after dominant early season form saw him win 10 World Cups, including six in a row from Engelberg to Val di Fiemme.

A staggering decline in form, though, has now seen him fail to top the podium in five individual events, with today’s win on Oberstdorf's ski flying hill instead going to Slovenia’s Timi Zajc.

He triumphed with a score of 430.1 points after jumps of 220.0 and 233.5 metres, while Poland’s Dawid Kubacki finished second with 424.8 points.

Third was Germany’s Markus Eisenbichler, who scored 423.3 points.

Maren Lundby topped qualifying at the women's event in Hizenbach ©Getty Images

Elsewhere today in Hizenbach in Austria, Norway’s Olympic champion Maren Lundby topped qualifying at the women’s World Cup.

The 24-year-old, winner of the last three World Cups on the women’s tour to move top of their standings, finished top today with a jump of 88m to score 114.4 points.

That saw her beat Nika Križnar from Slovenia, who finished second on 104.9 points, while Germany’s Katharina Althaus, second in the overall standings at the moment, finished third with 104.5 points.