Eighth seed Donna Vekić of Croatia claimed her first-ever win over a player ranked in the top two in the world after upsetting Australian Open finalist and defending champion Petra Kvitová in the quarter-finals of the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy today.

Vekić, the world number 30, beat the number one seed 6-4, 6-1 in one hour and 23 minutes to progress through to the semi-finals of the Women’s Tennis Association Premier-level event at the Sibur Arena.

The 22-year-old won the final six games of the match to secure the best victory by ranking of her career and her third win over a top-five player overall.

Czech Republic’s Kvitová, twice a Wimbledon champion, had won the sole previous meeting between the two players in Miami in 2014.

But the 2019 Australian Open runner-up, ranked second in the world, was undone by 42 unforced errors.

Vekić had a grip on Kvitová's serve throughout, converting five of her nine break points.

Awaiting her in the semi-finals is set to be Russia’s Vera Zvonareva, who defeated third-seeded compatriot Daria Kasatkina 6-3, 7-6.

Fourth seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus reached the last four by overcoming Russian qualifier Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-3, 6-4.

Standing between her and a place in the final is The Netherlands’ Kiri Bertens after she beat Russia’s Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-2, 3-6, 6-0.

Both semi-finals are scheduled to take place tomorrow before the final is held on Sunday (February 3).