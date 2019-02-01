Newly-crowned world champions Natalie Geisenberger and Felix Loch of Germany are competing in the women and men's races at the latest International Luge Federation (FIL) World Cup event of the season in Altenberg.

Geisenberger, the Olympic champion from the Sochi 2014 and Pyeongchang 2018, won the women's world title for the fourth time in her career in Winterberg last week.

She is now competing in the FIL World Cup event in Altenberg in a bid to extend her lead in the overall standings.

She currently has 697 points, ahead of compatriot and World Championship silver medallist Julia Taubitz on 634 and Summer Britcher of the United States on 485.

Loch, the six-time world champion in the men's event, is currently third in the overall standings, with 437 points.

He will look to continue his form from Winterberg to earn a result that will put him in front of Austria's Wolfgang Kindl, who has 440 points, and compatriot Johannes Ludwig on 473.

Felix Loch of Germany celebrates winning his sixth FIL World Championship title in Winterberg ©Getty Images

The world champions in the doubles event, Germany's Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken are completely dominating in the World Cup, topping the standings with 725 points.

Fellow Germans Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt are the nearest opponents with 576 points and Thomas Steu and Lorenz Koller of Austria are third with 552.

All of the world champions will have a home advantage competing in front of a German crowd in Altenberg.

The action is set to begin tomorrow with the doubles competition, followed by the men's race.

The competition is then scheduled to conclude on Sunday (February 3) with the women's race and team relay.