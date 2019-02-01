Anna Fernstädt will be looking to retain her women's skeleton title at the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) Junior World Championships in Königssee following her switch to the Czech Republic national team from Germany's.

Fernstädt won the women's skeleton event at last year's Junior World Championships in St Moritz, competing for Germany.

The 22-year-old will be aiming to retain her title wearing Czech Republic colours, however, having announced last May that she was switching teams for the 2018-2019 to the country of her birth.

She had competed at last year's Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, finishing in sixth place for Germany.

The defending champion in the men's competition, Nikita Tregubov of Russia, is now ineligible to compete having reached the age of 23.

Tregubov has won the men's skeleton junior world title for the past four years and his absence will allow a new young talent to triumph at the Königssee sliding track.

A total of 43 athletes are set to compete in the men and women's skeleton events in total.

The competition will also feature the woman's bobsleigh, two-man bobsleigh and four-man bobsleigh.

With the maximum age for the bobsleigh events set at 26, additional medals will be awarded to the best teams under the age of 23.

A group of 69 teams will take place in the bobsleigh all together, with 17 in the women's event.

The competition is scheduled to begin tomorrow with the men's skeleton, followed by the two-man and two-woman bobsleigh events.

The women's skeleton and four-man bobsleigh are due to take place on the concluding day of competition on Sunday (February 3).