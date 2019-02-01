The newly-elected Nigeria Olympians Association (NOA) Executive Board led by President Olumide Oyedeji has held its first meeting.

The group, made up of current and past Nigerian Olympian athletes and and led by Oyedeji, a former professional basketball player, who competed at London 2012, met for the first time in Lagos.

Oyedeji replaces Henry Amike, a former 400 metres hurdles athlete.

The Board decided to prioritise the welfare of both present and past Nigerian athletes in their meeting.

The NOA also promised to work closely with the Nigeria Olympic Committee, Nigeria's Ministry of Sports and the country's national governing bodies to build Olympic champions in various sports.

With 186 million inhabitants, Nigeria is the most populous country in Africa and the seventh most populous country in the world.

But since making its debut in the Olympic Games at Helsinki in 1952, the country has won only 25 medals, including three gold, the last of which came at Sydney 2000.

"We are here as former athletes that have represented Nigeria at the Olympic Games and as a body we want to ensure that the welfare of our colleagues remains our priority in this Board," the 37-year-old Oyedeji, who played in the National Basketball Association for Seattle SuperSonics and Orlando Magic, said.

"We must also commend the former Board led by Henry Amike for their efforts and we will continue from where they had stopped.

"We want to support the athletes and also inspire future champions.

"The idea of former athletes living in penury should not be heard of and that is why we will be giving serious attention to the welfare of Olympians and athletes in the country."

In addition, the NOA plan to embark on several humanitarian projects.

Affiliated to the World Olympians Association, NOA hope to April's World Olympians Forum in Lausanne.

There are 148 National Olympian Associations in total, spread across five continents, with each organising events for Olympians and running projects based on Olympic values for their local communities.