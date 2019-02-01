Canada's nine-time Paralympic swimming gold medallist Benoit Huot has announced his retirement after competing for over two decades.

The 35-year-old won three Paralympic gold medals at Sydney 2000, five at Athens 2004 and one at London 2012.

He also has five silver Paralympic medals and six bronze medals to his name from five Games in total.

Huot competed at six International Paralympic Committee (IPC) World Championships, claiming 32 medals and breaking over 60 world records in the process.

"It’s time to hang up my Speedo," Huot said.

"It was the greatest of honours to represent our country and I’m proud to have been able to fulfill all my competitive dreams.

"Sport is the most amazing school of life and I had the privilege of being its student for the past 25 years."

Huot was born with club foot in his right leg and started swimming at the age of eight.

He was Canada's flagbearer at the Closing Ceremony of London 2012, has received multiple "Person with a Disability of the Year" King Clancy Awards and has been a member of the Order of Canada since 2016.

Last year he was honoured with the Chevalier de l’Ordre national du Québec.

"Benoit is one of the most celebrated Paralympians worldwide but he is so much more than all the accolades and achievements I could list," Swimming Canada chief executive Ahmed El-Awadi said.

"The reality is that Benoit has transcended sport and will leave a legacy of sportsmanship, courage and dignity.

"He was and will always be an ambassador for swimming, the entire Paralympic movement, and an inspiration to anyone who feels they can’t do or achieve something.

"Swimming Canada is very proud of Benoit and his contribution to our family.

"This is not just a retirement but a celebration of Benoit’s swimming career, a story which I believe has not reached its end, but is just entering a new chapter."

Huot plans to continue his work as a swimming commentator for ICI Radio-Canada Télé, as well as continuing his mission with youth with disabilities through initiatives such as the Canadian Tire Jumpstart Foundation and the Canadian Paralympic Committee.

He will also hold a series of conferences across Canada.

"Throughout his long career as an athlete, Benoit embodied determination and the desire to win, but always carried himself with dignity and class," added Marc-André Fabien, President of the Canadian Paralympic Committee.

"He was such an incredible ambassador for swimming, for Para sport and for Canada.

"To our friend, I wish you a happy retirement, to the champion, I say mission accomplished, and to the hero, I say carry on."