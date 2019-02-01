The flame for the 2019 Winter European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF) has been lit during a special ceremony at the Olympic Stadium in Rome.

Representatives from the European Olympic Committee (EOC) - which is based in the Italian capital - the EYOF Organising Committee and "regional dignitaries" attended the event named the "Flame of Peace Ceremony", just 10 days before the EYOF is due begin on February 10.

The Festival itself will take place across Sarajevo and East Sarajevo in Bosnia and Herzegovina, with the flame set to make its way back in a convoy of jeeps.

It will eventually be used to light the 1984 Olympic Cauldron at the Asim Ferhatovic Hase Stadium.

"I am very happy to be here, it is a very special moment," Sarajevo’s Major Abdulla Skaka said.

"The EYOF 2019 means a lot for Bosnia and Herzegovina and we look forward to meeting you in Sarajevo and East Sarajevo."

East Sarajevo Mayor Nenad Vukovic thanked the EOC for their "continuous support".

"Receiving the Flame of Peace was very emblematic for our two cities," he said.

The flame will be transported back to Bosnia Herzegovina in a convoy of jeeps ©EYOF

As well as the flame, EOC secretary general Raffaele Pagnozzi presented the two Mayors and the chief executive of the Organising Committee Senahid Godinjak with the dea pax golden olive tree sculpture, a symbol of peace and friendship.

The olive tree was considered sacred by dea pax, the Roman goddess of peace.

"At the time of the ancient Olympic, months before the Games, messengers of peace was went out across all of Greece proclaiming the Olympic truce," Pagnozzi said.

"In much the same way, the Flame of Peace has been lit for the Sarajevo and East Sarajevo EYOF and wish that together with the olive tree they will bring lasting peace and prosperity to all your people."

In total, 46 European National Olympic Committees have committed to attending the 2019 EYOF, bringing around 1,600 athletes aged 14 to 18.

Action is scheduled to take place in eight sports, including Alpine skiing, biathlon, cross-country skiing, figure skating and curling, with the event set to last five days till February 15.