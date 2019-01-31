Former Olympic champion Eva Samková finished first in the women's snowboard cross qualification standings as action begun today at the International Ski Federation (FIS) Freestyle Ski and Snowboard World Championships in Utah in the United States.

The Czech, winner of the gold medal at Sochi 2014 before taking bronze at Pyeongchang 2018, qualified for tomorrow’s final after run one at Solitude Mountain.

She clocked a time of 1min 8.71sec to beat nearest challenger Nelly Moenne Loccoz of France by a margin of 0.62 seconds.

Great Britain’s Charlotte Bankes was the third fastest qualifier, finishing 1.19 seconds behind.

Home favourite Lindsey Jacobellis, the five-time and defending world champion, ranked fifth behind Italy’s Michela Moioli.

The American is currently tied at the top of the FIS Snowboard Cross World Cup standings with Samková.

In men’s qualification, Italy’s Emanuel Perathoner finished first with a time of 1:04.19.

America's Mick Dierdorff came second in 1:04.96, while Germany’s Paul Berg ranked third in 1:05.01.

Germany’s Martin Noerl, current leader of the FIS Snowboard Cross World Cup standings, qualified for the final in 14th place.

Men’s and women’s ski cross qualification is scheduled to be held tomorrow.