Germany’s Erik Heil and Thomas Ploessel are leading the 49er class at the Sailing World Cup in Miami after competing in four races today.

The German duo, winner of an Olympic bronze medal at Rio 2016, got off to a slow start today, finishing 17th and eighth in their opening two races.

They then won the next two races, however, taking a 6.7 lead over their nearest opponents, Britain’s Dylan Fletcher-Scott and Stuart Bithell.

They finished 23rd, first, second and fifth in today’s races to move up from third to second overall.

Croatia’s Šime Fantela and Mihovil Fantela are in third after a disappointing day featuring fourth, 14th and 15th place finishes, with a 27th place finish discarded as their lowest result so far.

New Zealand’s Alexandra Maloney and Molly Meech have retained their lead in the women's 49erFX race following a fifth and 18th place finish, with the latter result discarded.

Britain’s Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey have risen to second after winning today’s opening race and then coming fifth, with Germany’s Victoria Jurczok and Anika Lorenz in third place after finishing second and discarding a 36th place finish.

Due to light winds, only two races in the Finn event had been held over the past two days, but today participants were able to compete in three races.

Sweden’s Max Salminen is currently in the lead after finishing fourth in the opening race and winning the third, discarding an 11th place finish in between.

Finland’s Tapio Nirkko came seventh, 10th and third to sit in second place, while France’s Jonathan Lobert is in third following third, eighth and 17th place finishes.

📺 With this weekend's medal races looming, the battle out on the water is heating up 🔥



Don't miss the best bits from Day 3️⃣👇



📹 https://t.co/tyn0gUcsNS#hwcsmiami ⛵️🌎🏆🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/D8o2XGDV84 — World Sailing 🌎⛵️ (@worldsailing) February 1, 2019

Poland’s Radoslaw Furmanski has taken a four-point lead in the men’s RS:X, winning today’s opening race before finishing second and 11th.

Mattia Camboni of Italy is in second following second, fourth and third place finishes, while Poland’s Pawel Tarnowski is third after coming sixth, fifth and eighth today.

The women’s RS:X is led by Poland’s Zofia Noceti-Klepacka following sixth and second place results, alongside a discarded 14th place finish.

She leads Olympic champion Charlotte Picon of France, who discarded an opening 13th place finish before coming third and second.

Israel’s Katy Spychakov rose up to third after coming seventh in the opening race and then triumphing in the second and third races.

Two races took place in the men and women’s 470 races today, with America's Stu McNay and Dave Hughes moving up to first place following a 15th place finish, which they discarded, and a second-place finish.

They overtook Anton Dahlberg and Fredrik Bergström of Sweden, who came fifth in the opening race and finishing the day with a discarded 14th place.

Japan’s Naoki Ichino and Takashi Hasegawa are in third overall after coming second and 21st.

Poland’s Agnieszka Skrzypulec and Jolanta Ogar maintained their lead in the women’s 470, though their performance was not as strong as their two wins yesterday.

They finished with second place and a discarded 22nd place finish, three points clear of Britain’s Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre who came second and then won the second race of the day.

Germany’s Fabienne Oster and Anastasiya Winkel are in third with two sixth place finishes, one of which they can discard.

The competition in Miami is duecontinue tomorrow with the final qualifying races for the 49er, 49erFX and RS:X fleets.