Brazil's Hugo Calderano will start as favourite in the men's competition at the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Pan America Cup, which begins tomorrow in Guaynabo in Puerto Rico.

The 22-year-old double Pan American Games champion has enjoyed a remarkable rise to establish himself among the sport's best players.

Currently ranked sixth in the world, Calderano reached the final of the ITTF Qatar Open last year and also enjoyed a memorable victory over China's world number one Fan Zhendong at the World Tour Finals.

He went on to win a bronze medal at the season-ending event and will be defending the Pan America Cup title he captured in Paraguayan capital Asuncion in April.

Mo Zhang of Canada is the women's top seed ©Getty Images

His main challengers at the Coliseo Mario "Quijote" Morales will include compatriot and second seed Gustavo Tsuboi and American third seed Kanak Jha.

Brian Afanador will carry the flag for hosts Puerto Rico and is seeded seventh.

In the women's event, the top seed is Canadian Mo Zhang, the Pan American Games champion in 2011.

Home hopes will rest on second seed Adriana Diaz with Yue Wu of the United States ranked third.

The event will conclude on Sunday (February 3).