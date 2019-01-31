The Badminton World Federation (BWF) has named the first speakers for their 2019 World Coaching Conference, due to be held in Basel in Switzerland this August.

Among the "star studded panel of experts" is sports performance consultant and mindset coach Alistair McCaw and long-time badminton coach Lars Uhre.

McCaw has worked with several Olympians and Paralympians over the years as well as 11 Grand Slam tennis champions.

He has said he is excited to share his knowledge with the badminton community.

"This is going to be one of the highlights of my year and I can't wait to get to Basel to meet some of the badminton coaches and share some amazing information with him," he said.

Uhre has worked with the Danish, Finnish, Dutch and New Zealand national teams as well as being head coach of the International Badminton Academy.

During his time as Danish head coach Uhre guided his squad to the BWF Men's Team World Championships in 2016 and led his athletes to several Olympic and World Championship medals.

"I am looking forward to working with other high-performance coaches and hopefully being able to inspire them in their work with top-class players," he said.

Penny Briscoe MBE, the director of sport at the British Paralympic Association, will be another to speak at the Conference ©Getty Images

Chair of the BWF Development and Sport for All Committee David Cabello had invested considerable time and effort into raising the standard of coaching.

"The pedigree of the individual speakers is a testament to BWF's commitment to producing well informed, educated and talented coaches throughout the badminton system," he said.

"We're very pleased to have secured the services of Alistair and Lars and we look forward to our coaches gathering together in Basel, Switzerland, in seven months' time."

Also set to speak is the director of sport at the British Paralympic Association Penny Briscoe MBE, who was Chef de Mission for the British team at Sochi 2014, Rio 2016 and Pyeongchang 2018.

She will take on the role once again at Tokyo 2020.

The Conference in Basel will take place over two days on August 22 and 23.