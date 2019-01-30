Officials behind Salt Lake City's potential bid for the 2030 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games are in the process of drafting a plan on how to collaborate with Los Angeles 2028 in areas including sponsorship and visas.

Fraser Bullock, the chief operating officer of the 2002 Winter Olympics and Paralympics in Salt Lake City and a leader of the effort to bring the event back to the region, admitted there was a short timeframe to secure sponsors owing to Los Angeles hosting the Summer Games in 2028.

Los Angeles staging the Summer Olympics and Paralympics could pose difficulties in this area for Salt Lake City should they push ahead with a bid for 2030.

"We're excited to support them in every way possible," Bullock told Deseret News.

"They're America's choice as well.

"Everything we do needs to focus on how do we enable them to be successful as well in our Games."

Los Angeles will host the 2028 Summer Olympics and Paralympics ©Getty Images

Bullock added Salt Lake City was seeking cooperation with Los Angeles 2028 to bring benefits to both cities.

A joint marketing venture has already been established between the United States Olympic Committee and Los Angeles 2028.

"We're going to do that under the direction of the USOC," Bullock said.

"This is not something we'll do on our own."

Officials from Salt Lake City, chosen as the potential American candidate for the 2030 Winter Olympics and Paralympics in December, are hoping to hold talks with the USOC and International Olympic Committee (IOC) representatives during the upcoming International Ski Federation Freestyle Ski, Snowboard and Freeski World Championships in Utah.

Events at the Championships are taking place Deer Valley Resort, Park City Mountain and Solitude Mountain Resort.

The USOC Board said its selection of Salt Lake City did not mean it would definitely launch a bid and it had not determined when a formal bid may occur.

It was claimed it affords USOC and Salt Lake City the opportunity to move forward with the IOC's ongoing dialogue phase.