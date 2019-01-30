The Peruvian Olympic Committee (COP) has invited Peru's national press to apply for accreditation for this year's Pan American Games in Lima.

Peruvian journalists and photographers have been invited to apply for accreditation for the event in the capital, taking place from July 26 and August 11.

Media have until April 30 to apply and must follow the procedure set out in a manual provided by the COP.

Lima 2019 have already announced Spanish agency Mediapro as the host broadcaster for the Games, leaving only a limited number of credentials for other radio and television media.

Spanish agency Mediapro was named as the host broadcaster for the Lima 2019 Pan American and Parapan American Games in May last year ©Lima 2019

The announcement regarding Mediapro was made in May last year, following what has been described as an open and transparent procurement process conducted under the Government-to-Government agreement between Peru and the United Kingdom.

Mediapro will broadcast on average 10 hours of the Games each day.

A similar accreditation process for the Parapan American Games will be launched by the National Paralympic Association of Peru in March.