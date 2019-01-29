Athletes on the Curling World Cup circuit will have their last chance to secure a place in the Grand Final as leg winners when Jönköping hosts the third event of the series this week.

The tournament in the Swedish city begins tomorrow and concludes with finals in the men's, women's and mixed doubles events on Sunday (February 3).

It is the final regular leg of the Curling World Cup before Beijing, the host city for the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games, stages the Grand Final in May.

A total of six teams, including Canada's team Rachel Homan, United States' team John Shuster and team Satsuki Fujisawa of Japan, have already booked their places in the showpiece in the Chinese capital.

A host of world and Olympic medallists will battle to join them in Jönköping, including home favourites team Anna Hasselborg and team Niklas Edin.

Hasselborg's rink are set to take on Canada's team Darcy Robertson, the Chinese team led by Jiang Lijun and former European champions Russia, skipped by Anna Sidorova, in Group A of the women's competition.

Norway's Thomas Ulsrud is set to make his mixed doubles debut at the World Cup in Jönköping ©Getty Images

Group B features Scotland’s team Sophie Jackson, team Cory Christensen of the US and team Minji Kim of South Korea.

In the men's event, Edin's rink, the reigning world champions, will go up against the American team spearheaded by Mark Fenner, Switzerland’s team Yannick Schwaller and team Masaki Iwai of Japan in Group A.

Norway's team Steffen Walstad, who finished runners-up in the opening leg of the World Cup in Suzhou in September, are in Group B with team Matt Dunstone of Canada, team Ross Paterson of Scotland and China's Xiuyue Ma.

In the mixed doubles, the Swiss pair of Jenny Perret and Martin Rios need just two group stage wins to progress to the Grand Final.

The Canadian duo of Kadriana Sahaidak and Colton Lott, South Koreans Hyeri Jang and Chiwon Choi and Swedish veterans Camilla and Per Noreen will be their challengers in Group A.

Former men's world champion Thomas Ulsrud will make his mixed doubles debut in the Swedish city, partnering Kristin Skaslien.

American siblings Becca and Matt Hamilton, Russia's Maria Komarova and Daniil Goriachev and Cao Chang and Yuan Mingjie of China complete Group B.