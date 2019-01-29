Downhill races at the 2019 World Para Alpine Skiing Championships in Sella Nevea have today been postponed due to poor weather.

The Italian resort is hosting all of the speed events after Kranjska Gora, just over the Slovenian border, staged the technical races earlier this month.

Weather conditions have already played havoc with the Sella Nevea training schedule with the first session on Sunday (January 27) called off due to high winds at the top of the mountain.

Heavy snow then started to fall on the course which caused the cancellation of yesterday's training, which has instead been moved to today.

The downhill races are now planned for tomorrow.

"We cancelled the training because we got half a metre of fresh snow," said race director Anja Skutelj.

Unfortunately there will be no downhill training today due to weather. #SellaNevea2019 pic.twitter.com/LyKAIeZsPq — Para Alpine Skiing (@ParaAlpine) January 28, 2019

"It's impossible to organise the downhill race on this fresh snow.

"We needed to take away all the poles and nets and push this snow out with the machines.

"The course has been set again and on Tuesday we will be ready for the new training."

A decision on the rest of the World Championships schedule will be made in two days when the weather forecast becomes more definite.

Three days of racing are planned in Italy with super combined and super-G also on the schedule.

Athletes are competing in sitting, standing and vision-impaired categories.