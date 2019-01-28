The British Olympic Association (BOA) has agreed a six-year partnership with the University of Hull.

It will see both parties benefit from shared information and joint research projects in support of British athletes.

Three Olympic Games are including as part of the deal - Tokyo 2020, Beijing 2022 and Paris 2024.

Students and staff from the University will be given the chance to take part in Team GB events under the arrangement.

A day of activities has been held in Hull to launch the link-up, including a mini Olympic Games featuring schoolchildren.

Elinor Barker and Luke Campbell, British gold medallists in cycling and boxing respectively, are among those taking part.

An Olympic Torch will also be carried through the University's campus by staff.

"With planning for Tokyo 2020 well underway, we're excited to announce this innovative partnership, which will deliver positive, tangible outcomes for both parties," said BOA chief executive Bill Sweeney.

"Our six-year commitment with the University of Hull underlines our vision to plan long-term beyond Tokyo and on to Paris 2024.

"At the heart of Team GB's mantra is giving athletes a platform to succeed, exploring all avenues in the pursuit of success.

"We will be conducting joint research and developing specific courses looking into the positive impact of a strong team ethos and how this can help achieve success in highly competitive environments.

"We look forward to working together to grow this vision further."

Professor Susan Lea, the vice-chancellor of the University of Hull, added: "Team GB believe in everyday people achieving extraordinary things and the same ethos lies at the heart of the University of Hull.

"This is the foundation of our partnership.

"We believe that the extraordinary lies within everyone - but to realise this potential takes hard work, support and inspiration.

"Together with Team GB, we want to demonstrate that given the right opportunities, dedication and a supportive team, anyone can achieve their personal best.

"It is an honour for us to be able to partner with Team GB and we look forward to working together to achieve our joint ambitions."