The International Tennis Federation (ITF) has announced Louis Vuitton as the official trophy partner of the revamped Davis Cup.

As part of the deal, the famous French fashion brand will design a travel case to display the Davis Cup trophy over the next four years.

It comes amid huge changes to the men's team tennis tournament which will come into force this year.

Instead of fixtures taking place across the world using a knock-out format, the Davis Cup champions will now be decided at an 18-team finals in the same city.

This year's inaugural finals will take place in Spanish capital Madrid with the new event dubbed "the World Cup of tennis".

It will be the 108th edition of the Davis Cup in all with the ITF partnering with investment group Kosmos to bring about the changes.

"The International Tennis Federation and Kosmos are honoured by this partnership which elevates the legend of such a valuable and unique trophy in the world of sports," an ITF statement said.

"Louis Vuitton's association with this prestigious event, existing since 1900, shows its trust in the new era of the competition that aims to bring the tournament to the very top of the sport.

Croatia won the 2018 Davis Cup, the last in its previous guise ©Getty Images

"In line with Louis Vuitton's history of creating bespoke travel cases for the world's most iconic trophies such as the FIFA World Cup, Rugby's Webb Ellis Cup or the America's Cup, the Davis Cup trophy travel case will be handcrafted by skilled artisans in the historical Louis Vuitton workshop in Asnières, France."

A qualifying round for the Madrid event will be held on February 1 and 2 with 12 countries hoping to book their place.

Defending champions Croatia, France, Spain and the United States have already been guaranteed a place after reaching the 2018 semi-finals.

The 2015 and 2016 winners, Argentina and Britain respectively, have also been given wildcard places to compete at La Caja Mágica.

ITF President David Haggerty said the new format would help provide an extra $25 million (£19 million/€21 million) a year for global tennis development.

But some players and officials spoke out at the change and claimed the reforms would "kill" the Davis Cup and its history.

The Association of Tennis Professionals are also launching their own world team competition in 2020, which is seen as a direct rival to the Davis Cup.