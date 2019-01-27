Jarl Magnus Riiber won for the second day in a row in Trondheim as the International Ski Federation Nordic Combined World Cup circuit continued.

On home snow the Norwegian triumphed in the second Gundersen race in two days, just ahead of Germany's Vinzenz Geiger and another Norwegian in Jørgen Graabak.

After a relatively poor jumping performance which saw Riiber start the cross-country race in 11th place, the 21-year-old Olympic silver medallist then put in an impressive display to surge past the rest of the field and finish in 26min 15.0sec.

Geiger, a 2018 Winter Olympic team champion, finished 1.2 seconds behind over the 10 kilometre course, while Graabak came home a further 1.3 seconds back.

In difficult windy conditions it was Poland's Szcepan Kupczak who dealt with the ski jumping best.

He posted a winning jump of 134 metres to score 114.3 points, which had him starting the cross-country race a full 34 seconds in front of Austria's Franz-Josef Rehrl, who scored 105.9 points.

Despite Kupczak's early advantage, by the halfway point in the cross-country five others had caught him including Riiber, Geiger and Graabak.

The group was eventually separated on the last lap, with the others unable to match the top three's high intensity.

The result sees Riiber claim his eighth World Cup win of the season.

Extending his lead at the top of the standings he now sits on 1,058 points, while Germany's Johannes Rydzek, who finished ninth today, sits second on 701 points.

Third is Japan's defending overall World Cup winner Akito Watabe on 694 points.

He came fifth today.

The circuit will now move to Kingenthal in Germany, where more Gundersen events will go ahead on February 2 and 3.