A two-metre ice sculpture of the 2019 European Games mascot and logo is being unveiled in the Belarusian capital of Minsk.

Lesik the fox, the mascot for the second European Games, has been made into a two-metre ice sculpture.

Lesik was revealed last November with Minsk 2019 claiming that he "came to earth from another planet in search of friends, reaching Belarus after a long walk of a million steps".

The ice sculpture is also said to feature the European Games logo.

The sculpture of Lesik will be unveiled at the Dreamland Amusement Park in Minsk.

The unveiling will be held alongside a winter festival for European Games staff and volunteers, as well as park visitors.

Those attending the festival will be divided into teams to compete in street games such as tug-of-war, limbo and leapfrog.

The Games are taking place this summer from June 14 to 30.