Belgium’s Joachim Gerard has won the men’s wheelchair doubles title at the Australian Open for the second time, playing alongside his new partner, Sweden’s Stefan Olsson.

Playing on court three at Melbourne Park, the second seeds dispatched Frenchman Stephanie Houdet and Australia’s Ben Weekes 6-3, 6-2.

Houdet won the title last year playing alongside his compatriot Nicolas Peifer but fell short this time around in this International Tennis Federation Grand Slam tournament.

Gerard missed last year’s event entirely but returned to help Olsson seal his first title this year.

"The last two years we started really playing together and the plan was to do the best that we can do and I think we’re not far from it,"Gerard said.

The pair played together for the first time in 2013, but only began competing together regularly two years ago.

Gerard and Olsson initially ran away with the first set and had Olsson serving to seal it at 5-1, only for Houdet and Peifer to break.

Unable to break serve a second time, though, Gerard sealed it on his own serve at 6-3.

The second seeds raced into a 5-1 lead once again in the second set and, while their opponents managed to win one more service game, Olsson served out the Championship for a 6-3, 6-2 victory.

Dutch pair Diede de Groot and her partner Aneik Van Koot thrashed their semi-final opponents Japan's Yui Kamji and Italy's Giulia Capocci to reach the women's wheelchair doubles final ©Getty Images

Off the back of their win Olsson and Gerard admitted they want to win more titles together this year.

"We want to do as good as we can in every major and we want to enjoy the win at any major, but it’s tough," Olsson said.

Elsewhere, the women’s doubles final will, as expected, pit the top seeds against the second seeds.

Last year’s runners up, the Dutch pair of Diede de Groot and Aneik Van Koot, thrashed their semi-final opponents Yui Kamji from Japan and Italy’s Giulia Capocci 6-2, 6-0 on court eight.

The top seeds are now set to face their compatriot and last year’s champion Marjolein Buis and her new partner Sabine Ellerbrock from Germany in the final.

They advanced with a super tiebreak win over Lucy Shuker from Great Britain and South Africa’s Kgothatso Montjane on court three, 2-6, 6-1, 10-7.

In the quad wheelchair singles, David Wagner from the United States and Australia’s Dylan Alcott each advanced into tomorrow’s final.

Alcott made it through with a walkover victory against Andy Lapthorne from Great Britain, while Wagner needed three sets to see off another Australian Heath Davidson, 6-7, 7-5, 6-3.

Their final is scheduled to go ahead in the Rod Laver Arena tomorrow, while all of the women’s wheelchair singles, men’s wheelchair singles and women’s wheelchair doubles finals will take place on court eight.