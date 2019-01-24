Paris will host the first World Karate Federation (WKF) Karate1-Premier League event of the new season from tomorrow with around 800 karatekas descending on the French capital.

The tournament at the Pierre de Coubertin Sports Hall will run from tomorrow to Sunday (January 27) and feature athletes from 82 different countries, all vying for a spot at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The WKF have previously predicted that the 2019 season will "increase the impact" of the sport as next year's Olympic debut edges ever nearer.

Describing the event as one of the "most popular and anticipated competitions" for the sport, the WKF say the Paris event is seeing "ever growing interest".

Japan are taking the biggest delegation to the event, with 54 athletes set to feature in the competition.

Ryo Kiyuna will be just one of the near 800 karatekas in action over the next three days ©Getty Images

Italy have entered 51, while 49 karatekas from hosts France are set to compete.

One of those French athletes looking to perform this weekend is Alizee Agier, who won gold in the women's kumite under-68 kilogram division last year and ended up as grand winner at the end of the season.

Also looking to win gold once again is Frenchman Steven Dacosta in the men's under-67kg division, while Japan were the most successful nation overall at last year's event.

They won five golds in all through athletes including two-time world champions Kiyou Shimizu and Ryo Kiyuna, who compete in the women's kata and men's kata respectively.

Elimination matches and repechages will be the feature of the first two days in Paris, with all finals set to go ahead on Sunday (January 27).

All of the medal bouts will be streamed live on karateworld.tv.