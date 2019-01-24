Krasnoyarsk 2019 cross-country skiing test event winner Olga Vokuyeva has claimed athletes competing at this year's Winter Universiade will be greeted by an "out of this world" atmosphere.

Vokuyeva triumphed in the 10 kilometres race at the Cross-Country Skiing Russian Cup 1st Stage event, held at the venue due to be used at the Winter Universiade.

She believes the crowd who will have braved the harsh Siberian conditions will help provide a "different" atmosphere during Krasnoyarsk 2019 competitions.

Organisers have reported strong ticket sales and an additional 34,000 were made available last week.

"Universiades offer something special even in comparison with the World Championships: the level of emotions and the atmosphere are out of this world," Vokuyeva said.

Olga Vokuyeva was also full of praise for the Krasnoyarsk 2019 cross-country skiing venue ©FISU

"While you're on the course, you feel the eyes of the entire country on you, and it's incredible.

"The Winter Universiade 2019 offers a celebration, the atmosphere will be absolutely different: light, heartwarming and friendly.

"The way the preparation for the Games is going on is already impressive."

Cross-country skiing is one of the sports which will be housed in the Raduga Cluster and Vokuyeva was full of praise for the venue.

"Raduga Cluster is an amazing sports facility," she said.

"When we arrived here, I was impressed: everything looks beautiful, the buildings and the interiors are awesome.

"The sports complex itself, as well as the commentary booths, have been built to the highest standards, just like we used to see abroad."

The Universiade will take place in the Russian city from March 2 to 12.