Royal Bank Canada (RBC) Training Ground, which identifies and supports the next generation of Canadian Olympians, has announced an inaugural National Final for 100 high-potential athletes.

RBC Training Ground has been developed in partnership with the Canadian Olympic Committee, the Canadian Olympic Foundation, CBC Sports and the Canadian Olympic and Paralympic Sport Institute Network.

The programme is now in its fourth year and has tested more than 5,500 athletes between the ages of 14 and 25 at 71 local events across 10 provinces.

So far, more than CAD$1.3 million (£750,000/$975,000/€850,000) in funding has been provided to 87 RBC Future Olympians.

The first-ever National Final will be in Calgary.

One hundred high-potential athletes from across Canada will compete for funding and consideration from Canada's National Sports Organisations (NSOs), with up to 30 selected as RBC Future Olympians.

#RBCTrainingGround's search continues. 🏃🏿‍♀️🚣🏻‍♂️⛷🏉🏂⛸🚴🏽‍♂️🛶



If you know a 14-25 year old athlete who could be #TeamCanada's next Olympic star, tell them to head to a @RBC Training Ground event nearby.



Check out the schedule here: https://t.co/WMouT2e3fY pic.twitter.com/Qk4Py4BwLG — Team Canada (@TeamCanada) January 23, 2019

They will then receive funding and resources to pursue their Olympic dreams.

Participating NSOs include Athletics Canada, Freestyle Canada, Canada Snowboard, Speed Skating Canada, Cycling Canada, Rowing Canada, Rugby Canada and Canoe Kayak Canada.

Seven new qualifier locations will also take place before the National Final, with an RBC Training Ground event now taking place in Waterloo in Ontario, Trois-Rivières in Quebec, Regina in Saskatchewan, Thompson in Manitoba, Fort McMurray in Alberta, Boucherville in Quebec and Whitehorse in Yukon.

"At RBC, we proudly support Canadian Olympic athletes at every stage of their careers," Mary DePaoli, executive vice-president and chief marketing officer of RBC, said.

"The talent pool of Canadian athletes with Olympic potential continues to grow, and through RBC Training Ground we are able to tap into, build, and support this talent.

"With a new National Final and seven new qualifying locations, 2019 is going to be another great year for this programme."