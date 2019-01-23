The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has renewed its media rights agreement with DAZN, a subscription video streaming service, for a period of four years from 2019 to 2022.

The rights include all FIH Pro League matches, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic qualifiers and the 2022 Hockey World Cups for the territories of Austria, Germany and Switzerland.

FIH and DAZN first entered into a media rights agreement back in June 2017.

"FIH is delighted to extend its working relationship with DAZN," FIH chief executive Thierry Weil said.

"This partnership will help us to increase the exposure of hockey.

"In particular, it will contribute to promote FIH's brand-new competition, the FIH Pro League, our global home and away league involving many of the world's best hockey teams."

Thomas de Buhr, the executive vice-president of DAZN DACH, added: "The multi-sport approach has been part of DAZN's core DNA right from the start.

"For fans of smaller sports, often in the shadow of major sports, it's nice to know that DAZN is home to all sports fans.

"Field hockey has been an integral part of DAZN since 2017 and we look forward to accompanying the German national teams on their way to the Olympics 2020 and beyond."

The announcement of the agreement comes less than two weeks after the FIH launched a global broadcast platform allowing hockey fans to share video content from anywhere in the world.

It is hoped "FIH.live" will allow for more engagement with the global hockey community and those who have not yet discovered the sport.

The FIH says it will connect fans, players, players' families, friends, coaches and officials and will be provided to all National Associations for their own competitions and matches.