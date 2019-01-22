Åre 2019 have claimed finishing touches are now being made prior to the Alpine World Ski Championships after positive snow control in Sweden.

Officials from the International Ski Federation (FIS) gave the Championships the green light after assessing the snow in the Swedish resort.

It was confirmed that at least 80 centimetres of snow was found on the competition slopes, while more than 70cm was along the courses.

Åre 2019 sport director Anders Sundqvist claimed weather conditions over the Christmas and New Year period had aided preparations, with the competition slopes now seen as firm and robust.

"We had no measurement with less than 80 centimetres of snow and there is likely much more than that in many places," said Sundqvist.

"The rain helped firm up the base, and the dry snow that has fallen since then will become hard when we now add some water.

"The preparation is mostly finished; I would say we are race ready.

"We will now add some finishing touches.

"With a great base we will ensure safe and fair conditions for all competitions."

Organisers have claimed only minor adjustments are now required prior to the Championships, which will take from February 5 to 17.

An injection of water has taken place on the qualification slopes, which will ensure a hard surface is created.

The top level of snow will then be broken after one week, before injecting water to the competition slopes.

The Championships will take place from February 5 to 17 ©Getty Images

The injection will ensure competition slopes will remain in good condition and can handle the required number of training runs and the competition programme during the two-week Championships.

For the slopes to be able to meet requirements for safe and fair conditions and for the equipment used by ski racers especially in the speed events, the slopes will need to be extremely hard on the surface.

"We are thrilled that we have so much snow here in Åre," said Niklas Carlsson, Åre 2019 chief executive.

"Our partner SkiStar has done a marvellous job with the slopes' base preparation and we will have excellent conditions when the world's best racers arrive in two short weeks.

"Indeed, the entire resort will offer great skiing thanks to the excellent winter weather we have right now."

The Championships will begin with the women's super-G competition on February 5.

Competition is set to conclude on February 17.

Åre is currently included as part of the Stockholm bid for the 2026 Winter Olympics.