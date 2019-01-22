Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas became the youngest man to reach a men's singles Grand Slam semi-final since 2007 after overcoming Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut at the Australian Open in Melbourne.

Tsitsipas added to his burgeoning reputation by beating Swiss star Roger Federer in the fourth round of the competition.

The 20-year-old faced the challenge of Bautista Agut in the quarter-finals, with the Spaniard having advanced from a gruelling series of matches after three five-set wins in four matches.

Bautista Agut made the stronger start in the match as he opened up a 4-2 lead, only for Tsitsipas to break twice en-route to taking the opener 7-5.

The match was soon back level with Bautista Agut breaking Tsitsipas' serve to win the second set 6-4.

It proved a blip for Tsitsipas as the Greek player regained focus to win the third 6-4, before winning a fourth set tie-break to triumph 7-5, 4-6, 6-4, 7-6.

At 20 years and 168 days, Tsitsipas became the youngest player to reach a men's singles Grand Slam semi-final since Serbia's Novak Djokovic made the US Open last four in 2007.

He is also the youngest men's semi-finalist at the Australian Open since Andy Roddick, who achieved the feat for the first time back in 2003.

Having already achieved his 2019 aim of reaching a maiden Grand Slam semi-final, Tsitsipas will aim to cause another major upset to reach the final.

He will face second seed Rafael Nadal in the last four, after the Spaniard continued his imperious form by dispatching the United States' Frances Tiafoe.

The Spaniard overcame Tiafoe, who was making his first appearance in a Grand Slam quarter-final, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.

Rafael Nadal remains yet to drop a set as he eased into the semi-finals ©Getty Images

Nadal is vying for a second Australian Open title after winning the tournament 10 years ago, while he has finished as the runner-up on a further three occasions.

Home hopes were ended in the women's singles draw as Ashleigh Barty suffered a straight sets defeat to the Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova.

Australia's Barty was beaten 6-1, 6-4.

The result saw Kvitova advance to a Grand Slam semi-final for the first time since she suffered a serious hand injury in 2016, when she was stabbed in a knife attack at her home.

The two-time Wimbledon champion will face the United States' Danielle Collins in the semi-final.

Collins, who had never won a Grand Slam match before the tournament, came from a set down to beat Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 2-6, 7-5, 6-1.