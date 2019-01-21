Norway’s Erik Valnes and Sweden’s Moa Lundgren won the respective men’s and women’s under-23 sprint classic finals as action continued today at the International Ski Federation (FIS) Nordic Junior World Ski Championships in Lahti in Finland.

Valnes prevailed in the men’s 1.6 kilometres event with a time of 3min 21.14sec.

Russia’s Sergey Ardashev finished second in 3:22.52, while Norway’s Joachim Aurland came third in 3:23.14.

In the women’s 1.4km competition, Lundgren took victory in 3:18.33.

She beat Norway’s Tiril Udnes Weng to first place by a margin of 0.05 seconds.

Rounding out the podium was Russia’s Aida Bayazitova in 3:22.11.

Action is due to continue tomorrow with the men’s 10km and women’s 5km freestyle competitions.

The FIS Nordic Junior World Ski Championships are scheduled to conclude on Saturday (January 26).