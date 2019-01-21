An all-event package for shotgun and rifle and pistol events at the 2019 European Games in Minsk has gone on sale due to high demand for tickets.

According to Belarusian news agency BelTA, a decision was taken to introduce the package, worth BYN7 (£2.53/$3.25/€2.86), for a shotgun shooting session in a dedicated standing zone at Sporting Club and the preliminary rounds in shooting rifle and pistol at the Marshal Timoshenko Shooting Sports Complex.

This came with some 66 per cent of the seats at the two venues having reportedly been snapped up.

An all-event package tribune worth BYN15 (£5.43/$6.97/€6.13) is still on sale.

Organisers say this includes good-view tickets for a shotgun shooting session in the Sporting Club and all shooting rifle and pistol competitions at the Marshal Timoshenko Shooting Sports Complex.

Tickets for Minsk 2019 became available at midnight on December 1 ©Minsk 2019

Minsk 2019 is due to take place between June 21 and 30 in the Belarus capital with tickets becoming available at midnight on December 1.

They are available to buy on the website of the event's official ticket operator, Tiketpro.

The cheapest tickets are priced at BYN5 (£1.81/$2.32/€2.04) for a number of sports.

The cheapest option for the Opening Ceremony is priced at BYN150 (£54/$70/€61).

The Closing Ceremony is slightly less expensive at BYN70 (£25/$33/€29).