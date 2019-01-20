Olympic champion Maren Lundby of Norway triumphed at the International Ski Federation (FIS) Ski Jumping World Cup event in Zao today.

Lundby secured the 15th World Cup victory of her career in the Japanese resort, scoring a total of 198.7 to do so.

Her compatriot Anna Odine Stroem sealed her first World Cup podium finish as she was second on 197.4 points.

Stroem's best previous result was seventh place.

"It was a great day for me and for the entire Norwegian team," Lundby said.

"I'm especially happy for Anna because she worked really hard for it.

"It was challenging to jump here in Zao today.

"My first jump was really good, in the second round I almost couldn't see the take-off due to the fog.

"But it makes me even happier, that we were able to carry out a competition in such conditions."

Austria's Stefan Kraft was triumphant in the men's event in Zakopane ©Getty Images

Germany's Carina Vogt came third with a points total of 195.2.

World Cup standings leader Katharina Althaus of Germany finished in eighth place but remains top of the standings with 622 points.

Lundby has slightly closed the gap and is now on 588 points, with Austria's Daniela Iraschko-Stolz in third place on 459 points.

Austria's Stefan Kraft took victory with a score of 278.3 at the men's World Cup competition in the Polish resort of Zakopane.

Norway's Robert Johansson was in second with 275.7, while Japan's Yukiya Sato finished third on 273.3.

Ryoyu Kobayashi of Japan, the current overall leader, could only manage seventh place with 268.5.

The next women's event on the Ski Jumping World Cup circuit will be in Rasnov in Romania, while the men's event will be in Sapporo in Japan.

Both competitions are scheduled to take place from Friday (January 25) to Sunday (January 27).