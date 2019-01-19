Siblings Kai and Saya Sakakibara secured elite titles at the Oceania BMX Championships in New Zealand.

The Australians produced strong performances to advance to the final of the supercross event at the Te Awamutu track.

Saya Sakakibara earned a maiden Oceania BMX title as the teenager triumphed in the women’s elite final in a time of 34.724 seconds.

She was followed across the line by New Zealand’s defending champion Sarah Walker, who clocked 35.059.

Rebecca Petch, runner-up for the past four years at the event, continued her run of podium finishes at the Championships as she finished in third place in 35.326.

The men’s event saw Kai Sakakibara take the continental title for the second time in his career.

He produced a time of 31.393 in the final to secure the gold medal.

Brandon Te Hiko and Brad Game completed an all-Australian podium after finishing in 31.428 and 32.015 respectively.

As well as competing for medals, riders were also able to secure International Cycling Union (UCI) points.

They also earned qualifying opportunities for the 2019 UCI BMX World Championships in Belgium in July and the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.