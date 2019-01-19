FIFA has condemned the killing of a Ghanaian journalist who helped expose corruption in African football.

In a statement, world football's governing body said it was “extremely disturbed” by the death of Ahmed Hussein-Suale, who was shot dead in Accra on Thursday (January 17).

Hussein-Suale made his name as part of a team whose investigation forced the resignation of the former head of the Ghana Football Association and former FIFA Council member Kwesi Nyantakyi.

Dozens of football referees and officials across several countries were also banned following the investigation, which exposed them for accepting bribes from undercover reporters posing as agents.

Hussein-Suale was shot twice in the chest and once in the neck by men on motorbikes while driving home in Ghana’s capital.

No arrests have yet been made.

In a statement FIFA offered its “deepest sympathies” to his family.

"FIFA has been extremely disturbed and saddened to hear the news that a local journalist based in Ghana was shot dead,” FIFA said.

"FIFA reiterates its support for journalists doing important investigative work which on many occasions leads to improvement and governance standards, not only in football but across the board in public life."

Anas Aremeyaw Anas, who led the investigative team of which Ahmed Hussein-Suale was a part, said the team "remain unshaken" in their resolve to expose corruption ©Getty Images

Hussein-Suale had previously made a complaint to police about his safety after a Ghanaian politician called for retribution against him.

Speaking on television, Kennedy Agyapong revealed a photo of Husein and asked supporters to “beat him” if they saw him.

“That boy is very dangerous,” he said whilst pointing at the photo.

“He lives here in Madina [a suburb of Accra].

"If he comes here, beat him.”

Agyapong has since denied being behind the killing, but the Committee to Protect Journalists has called for an immediate investigation, insisting Ghanaian authorities must take threats made against the press seriously.

Hussein-Suale's employers, the investigative journalism firm Tiger Eye PI, called the murder an “assassination”.

“We call on the security agencies to unmask the elements behind this assassination and bring them to book,” they said.

Hussein-Suale's boss, the award-winning journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas, paid tribute to his former colleague on Facebook, saying he was an "excellent, experienced investigative journalist".