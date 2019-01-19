An archery test event will be held in Minsk this May as part of preparations for the 2019 European Games.

Organisers confirmed the event would take place during a press conference held by the Belarusian Sports and Tourism Ministry to discuss the state of preparations for the European Games.

It will form part of a Belarusian Championship, allowing athletes to evaluate the infrastructure of the venue - the Olympic Sports Complex - and reveal what, if any, problems need addressing ahead of the Games in June.

The 2019 European Games will begin with the Opening Ceremony in the Dinamo Stadium on June 21 ©Getty Images

When the European Games start on June 21, the Complex is also set to host the beach football tournament.

The press conference to announce the archery event was chaired by Belarus’ Sports and Tourism Minister Sergei Kovalchuk and the chief executive of the Minsk 2019 Organising Committee George Katulin.

According to Belarusian news agency BelTA, security during the Games was among the other topics discussed, along with catering, medical services, volunteer work and television broadcasting.

The European Games, which will last for 10 days from June 21 to 30, will feature around 4,000 athletes from 50 countries across a total of 15 sports.