Tickets for this year's World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) Men's Softball World Championship in Prague and Havlickuv Brod have gone on sale.

WBSC and the Czech Softball Association (CSA) have announced that tickets for the Men's World Championship are now available through an exclusive ticket agent, GoOut, one of the top online ticketing platforms in the host country.

Early tournament packages are available for all the games in both venues, as well as single tickets for the group stage and play-offs.

Students from local schools will be allowed to watch the morning competitions for free, with special rates for children, pensioners, those with disabilities and Czech softball clubs.

"These are great news for the loyal men's softball fan base around the world," said Tommy Velazquez, WBSC softball division chairman.

"It's the first ever Men's Softball World Championship in Europe, in one of the most beautiful countries in the world.

"We expect high ticket demand for the tournament, and fully packed diamonds in Prague and Havlickuv Brod in June."





The CSA have also produced a promotional video to promote ticket sales, featuring the tournament's mascot, Mr. Home Run, in iconic locations across Prague.

"We're less than six months away from the first pitch, and we're excited launching our ticket sales platform for the World Championship," said Gabriel Waage, CSA President.

"Fans from Czech Republic are anxious to witness the most important softball event in the history of our country, and finally they will be able to buy their tickets,"

The competition will be held in Svoboda Park in Prague and Hippos Arena in Havlickuv Brod from June 13 to 23.

Sixteen teams will compete at the event, including South Africa and Botswana, the last two teams to qualify.

Canada, Argentina, United States, Venezuela, Mexico and Cuba are participating from the Americas, while Japan, Philippines and Singapore have qualified from Asia.

Hosts Czech Republic, Denmark and The Netherlands are the European teams competing, while New Zealand and Australia are the teams representing Oceania.