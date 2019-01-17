Colombian powerlifter Fabio Torres has been named as the Americas Paralympic Committee Athlete of the Month for December following a public vote.

Torres received 57 per cent of the votes cast to win the accolade.

He lifted 218 kilograms on his second attempt in the men's under-97kg category at December's Americas Open Championships in Bogotá, upgrading his silver medal from 2015 to a gold.

It was also his first continental title, won in front of a home crowd.

Brazilian Nordic skier Cristian Ribera was second with 38 per cent of the vote.

Colombia's Fabio Torres has been named Americas Paralympic Committee Athlete of the Month for December following his performance at the World Para Powerlifting Americas Open Championships ©Getty Images

December saw him secure his first two podium finishes at the season opening World Para Nordic Skiing World Cup event in Vuokatti, Finland.

Venezuela's powerlifter Oriana Teran finished in third, while the Argentinian men's wheelchair basketball team, South America's reigning champions, came fourth.

The nominations were put together following submissions by National Paralympic Committees across the Americas.

The winner was then decided by an online vote.