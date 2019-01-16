World Skate have announced that the 2020 Artistic Skating World Championships will be hosted in Paraguay.

The Executive Board of World Skate has assigned the flagship event to the Paraguayan Skating Confederation.

The event will now be held in the capital of Paraguay, Asunción.

Asunción was competing to host the competition with the Italian city of Treviso.

"We are confident that this edition of the World Championships will be up to the standards required by World Skate and will contribute to the development and dissemination of this wonderful discipline throughout South America," World Skate President, Sabatino Aracu, said.

The Artistic Skating World Championships take place every year, with the 2018 edition held in Mouilleron-Le-Captif in France.

This year's will be hosted in Saitama, Japan.