USA Weightlifting have announced a partnership with Tropical 7s Rugby as they aim to find the next generation of lifters.

Tropical 7s is an international tournament which is aimed at youth and college teams, offering them the chance to play competitive rugby sevens.

Their International Youth Sevens tournament is scheduled to take place between April 19 and 21.

It will be the third edition of the event, which will take place in Orlando, Florida.

The competition is a USA Rugby sanctioned event.

Following their partnership with Tropical 7s, USA Weightlifting will hold a combine on April 18.

The combine will seek to test sport specific skills, with officials likely to assess strength and power.

Suzy Sanchez, USA Weightlifting's director of grassroots outreach and scouting, claimed the partnership was their latest effort to find new talent.

"It is our hope to continue building these relationships with outside organisations to continue to help strengthen the depth of talent in the United States," she said.

"Our international teams are made up largely of transitional athletes, so these partnerships make sense for us and for the organisations we are collaborating with."

USA Weightlifting claim the event offers athletes a perfect opportunity to showcase themselves in front of representatives from both organisers.

The co-branded event will see athletes participate in speed and explosiveness tests, it is claimed.