The International Cricket Council (ICC) has today announced the appointment of Manu Sawhney as its new chief executive.

Indian-born Sawhney, the former chief executive of Singapore Sports Hub and managing director of ESPN Star Sports, will join the organisation next month before formally taking over the reins from David Richardson in July following the ICC Men's World Cup in England and Wales.

The appointment was ratified by the ICC Board following a global search led by ICC chairman Shashank Manohar and the Nominations Committee.

"I am delighted to confirm Manu’s appointment today," Manohar said.

"He brings 22 years of outstanding commercial experience to the ICC and will lead the delivery of our new global growth strategy for the game.

"Our search produced a host of excellent candidates from around the world, but Manu stood out as the man to work with our members and take cricket forward.

"He has proven success in a number of leadership roles in both sport and broadcasting.

"He is a strategic thinker and understands the cricket landscape and its complexities.

"The decision of the Nominations Committee to recommend Manu to the Board was a unanimous one and I and my fellow directors are looking forward to working with him."

Sawhney was with ESPN Star Sports for 17 years and during his tenure as managing director was responsible for scaling the business and doubling annual revenues.

Manu Sawhney will formally take over the reins from David Richardson, pictured, in July ©Getty Images

This was while delivering an innovative content and digital growth strategy, and building strong partnerships with stakeholders across 24 countries in Asia.

Additionally, Sawhney led the global broadcast partnership deal with the ICC that ran from 2007 to 2015.

He is also a non-executive director and member of the Audit Committee of Manchester United Football Club.

"It is a great privilege and responsibility to serve the global cricket community as chief executive of the ICC," Sawhney said.

"The sport has more than a billion fans and an ambitious growth strategy so it is a very exciting time to lead the organisation.

"I’d like to thank the ICC Board for giving me this opportunity and look forward to working with them, our members, the team and ICC’s incredible partners and cricketers around the world to propel the sport forward into a period of significant and sustained global growth in the coming years."

Sawhney will join the ICC in mid-February and work alongside Richardson to ensure a smooth transition of leadership before assuming control in July.

It was confirmed Richardson would step down as chief executive in July of last year.

The South African has held the role since 2012 when he was promoted from general manager at the Dubai-based world governing body.

Richardson, who played in 42 Test matches for South Africa, claimed the time was right to move on.