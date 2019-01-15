Krasnoyarsk 2019 have launched hospitality packages for the Winter Universiade as the countdown to the student event continues.

The packages have been targeted at Russians who will be visiting the Siberian city from elsewhere in the country.

Organisers are also hoping to attract international sports fans with the packages.

Packages are being provided by Dula Tour Travel Club, who are an official licensee of Krasnoyarsk 2019.

Organisers said the basic package for hospitality will include transfers from and to the airport, as well as hotel or hostel accommodation.

Two tickets will be provided to Krasnoyarsk 2019 each day.

A sightseeing tour of the city will also be included as part of the package.

Tourists will also be able to book tables at restaurants, while they can ask for souvenir sets and health insurance.

Three different category packages are available, with interested parties able to choose between bronze, silver and gold.

Additional services are included in the higher categories.

Prices start at £150 ($193/€168) per four days of stay in Krasnoyarsk.

The sport programme for the Universiade includes snowboarding and freestyle skiing, as well as Alpine skiing, bandy, biathlon, cross-country skiing, curling and figure skating.

Ice hockey, ski orienteering and short track speed skating will also feature.

The Universiade is set to take place from March 2 to 12.