The head of Peru's National Anti-Doping Agency (CONAD) Carlos Zegarra has said they will test all Peruvian athletes before their home Lima 2019 Pan American Games.

In a statement published on the Lima 2019 website, Zegarra said CONAD will carry out tests to try and make sure no Peruvian athletes are doping before the event.

"This 2019 we will concentrate our work on avoiding a case of doping in the Peruvian delegation that will participate in Lima 2019," he said.

"For it, we will carry out previous tests."

The former Pan American Games bronze medallist in judo added that CONAD will also work to better educate Peruvian athletes on anti-doping as "to educate is to prevent".

"We want Peruvian athletes to build awareness and understand that when someone takes illicit substances, it not only cheats, but affects their health," he said.

Gladys Tejeda won the Pan American marathon title at Toronto 2015 but was then disqualified after testing positive for a banned diuretic ©Getty Images

In Toronto in 2015 Peru finished 12th in the Pan American Games medals table with four golds, four silvers and six bronze.

The country initially won a fifth gold in the women's marathon but Gladys Tejeda was stripped of that award after testing positive for the banned diuretic furosemide.

Another Peruvian to be disqualified for doping in 2015 was swimmer Mauricio Fiol.

In a post on Facebook he admitted testing positive for the anabolic steroid stanozolol, after initially winning silver in the men's 200 metre butterfly.

This year's Games will go ahead from July 26 to August 11, featuring 39 sports and around 7,000 athletes.