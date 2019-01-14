The International University Sports Federation (FISU) is inviting its members to submit their application for the 2019 to 2021 Dream Together Master (DTM) graduate scholarship programme.

DTM is run by the Global Sport Management Graduate Programme at Seoul National University, which is fully funded by the Korean Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korea Sports Promotion Foundation.

It provides a unique opportunity to hone sport management skills in a multi-cultural environment.

Every year, FISU presents candidates for the scholarship.

Last year, Yuhan Chen of China and Daulina Osmani of Kosovo were the two "lucky and meritorious" candidates who received scholarships to the 2018 to 2020 DTM.

"I'm very privileged to be a scholarship recipient and extremely happy to be part of the DTM family," Osmani said.

The deadline for National University Sports Federations (NUSFs) to submit applications for the 2019 to 2021 programme is February 8.

All student application forms must be sent to the FISU education department at [email protected], with "DTM Scholarship 2019" mentioned in the e-mail subject.

Dream Together Master students come from countries all over the world ©FISU

Further details on eligibility and all required documents can be found here.

In addition to the documents listed, candidates are required to provide an official recommendation letter from their NUSF or Continental University Sports Federation.

The DTM programme is offered to countries recognised in the list of official development aid recipients, provided by the Development Assistance Committee, and the list of nations is available here.

The 2019 Admission Guide is available here, while the DTM brochure can be accessed here.

"As the bridge between university academics and sport, FISU is proud of the scholarship programmes that it offers to the worldwide community of university student-athletes," a statement from the body reads.

"It is that time of the year again when applications to one of the most prestigious scholarship are now open."

It adds: "Achievements in sport, education and social activity would be highly appreciated - especially at FISU events - and that preference will be given to top-level athletes as well as to applicants that are interested on writing a thesis related to the university sports movement."

In October, FISU chief executive and secretary general Eric Saintrond spoke to DTM students at Seoul National University about good governance and the challenges of hosting major sporting events.