India's National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) has banned volleyball player Aman Kumar for four years after he failed a doping test conducted in March of last year.

The Times of India reported that the national level player, who resides in Rishikesh, will be unable to participate in any volleyball event in the country.

Kumar was asked to submit a response following his suspension in March, but DK Singh, general secretary of the Uttarakhand Olympic Association, said he did not do so.

"The player was given several opportunities to present his case but he failed to reply to any of our notices," he was reported as saying by The Times of India.

"NADA has now decided to ban the player for four years, effective from 2018."

VFI is the national governing body for the sport of volleyball in India ©Pavam Sani/Tehran 2015/VFI

Urine samples were collected by NADA in January 2018 after Kumar had competed at India’s National Youth Games.

The substance for which he failed has not been revealed.

The Volleyball Federation of India (VFI) is the national governing body for the sport of volleyball in India.

It is recognised as such by the International Volleyball Federation and the Indian Olympic Association.

The vision of the VFI is to promote participation and the following of the sport in the country at grassroots level.