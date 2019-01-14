The International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) has revealed the main competition calendar for judo in 2019 and 2020, featuring regional Championships and newly renamed Grand Prix events.

With the qualification period for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics underway, the world's best blind judoka will fight for continental titles in Asia, the Americas and Europe as well as at four Grand Prix events, which were formally known as World Cups.

The new season will start with an IBSA Judo Grand Prix in Baku in Azerbaijan from May 13 to 14.

That will be one of two IBSA Grand Prix events this year, to be held alongside able-bodied International Judo Federation (IJF) competitions, after IBSA and the IJF signed a Memorandum of Understanding.

Next on the calendar will be the IBSA Judo and Goalball International Paralympic Qualifier in Fort Wayne in the United States from July 2 to 5, before the IBSA European Judo Championships go ahead from July 27 to 28.

The Asia-Oceania Championships will take place in September in Atyrau in Kazakhstan and Tashkent in Uzbekistan will host the 2019 year-ending Grand Prix in October.

The Pan American Championships will take place in January 2020 in Canada.

"Following on from a hugely successful IBSA Judo World Championships in Odivelas, Portugal, in November which saw a record number of athletes compete, we are excited to reveal the calendar for the build-up to Tokyo 2020," the chair of IBSA's Judo Committee Norbert Biro said.

"We are now in a crucial stage as judoka take every opportunity to put in their best performances.

"The level of competition was saw in Odivelas was exceptional and shows that the sport is growing in quality with every year that passes.

"Fans can expect it to get even better over the coming 18 months."

The full competition calendar can be found on IBSA's website here.