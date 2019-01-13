Glen Durrant won the men's title at the British Darts Organisation World Championship for the third time in a row as he beat Scott Waites 7-3 in the final.

The 48-year-old matched Eric Bristow's record of a hat-trick of consecutive titles as he won the all-English clash at the Lakeside Country Club in Frimley Green.

Waites, the 2013 and 2016 winner, was also looking for a third title but after the first six sets were shared he was blown away.

Durrant ended with an average of 95.19 and threw 13 180s in his victory.

"It means the earth and back," Durrant told Eurosport.

"To do it against a Lakeside legend, it's the icing on the cake."

Glen Durrant won four sets in a row to seal victory ©Getty Images

The first four sets all went against the throw before Waites held to go 3-2 in front.

Durrant immediately responded and then pulled away.

"I got a little bit lucky, but when I went back at 3-3, it was important to break him," Durrant added.

"At 5-3 I was feeling a lot more confident.

"The guy is a giant, the ultimate when it comes to the Lakeside.

"I'm dead happy.

"I don't think I've had a better feeling in darts."