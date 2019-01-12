Iran and Iraq have each gained a place in the round of 16 at the Asian Football Confederation Asian Cup with convincing wins over Vietnam and Yemen respectively in Group D, while Saudi Arabia beat Lebanon in Group E to seal their place in the next round as well.

At the tournament in the United Arab Emirates, Iran began the day at the Al Nahyan Stadium in Abu Dhabi with a 2-0 win before Iraq saw off Yemen 3-0.

Those wins mean with six points from six, neither side can now finish lower than second in Group D, while in Group E Saudi Arabia’s 2-0 win over Lebanon means they can only be caught by Qatar.

In Iran’s game, it was a brace from Sardar Azmoun that ensured they will progress.

After seeing off Yemen 5-0 in the first round of fixtures, the three-time Asian champions enjoyed the vast majority of possession in the opening minutes, though they were unable to take the lead from a corner on 11 minutes as Vahid Amiri failed to get a touch at the far post.

The breakthrough came on 38 minutes when Azmoun rose highest to head home a pinpoint cross, meaning his side went in at the break 1-0 up.

Vietnam should perhaps have had an equaliser in the 52nd minute but played through on goal, substitute Nguyen Van Toan could only shoot straight at the keeper.

⏱ FULL-TIME | 🇾🇪 Yemen 0-3 Iraq 🇮🇶



Iran’s lead was then doubled - and the result sealed - on 68 minutes when Azmoun fired nicely past Van Lam in the Vietnamese goal.

In Iraq’s match it took only 11 minutes for the opener to come when 18-year-old Mohanad Ali Kadhim fired home into the bottom right corner from just outside the box.

It was then made 2-0 before the 20 minute mark when Bashar Resan Bonyan’s strike from the top of the box bounced in off the post.

After that, the 2007 champions took their foot off the gas, but they still found a third shortly before full time when Alaa Abbas found the net with his left foot.

In the last game of the day Saudi Arabia dominated possession and took the lead after 12 minutes when Fahad Al Muwallad’s shot from inside the box beat the keeper high into the net.

Throughout the rest of the first-half, the Saudi’s had several more shots on target but were unable to beat Mehdi Khalil in the Lebanon goal.

Their dominance continued in the second half and eventually the second came through Hussain Almoqahwi in the 67th minute.

Tomorrow is due to feature another group E match between North Korea and Qatar, while in Group F Oman will face Japan and Turkmenistan will play Uzbekistan.